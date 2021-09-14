Fate of California Gov Newsom hangs on recall vote
Published
With Gov Gavin Newsom’s fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the…Full Article
Published
With Gov Gavin Newsom’s fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the…Full Article
Watch VideoCalifornia Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ended his campaign to retain his job in a recall election with a final push from..
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans were trying to contain a fire of their own making a day before voting ends in..