US Senate should be disgusted with FBI's handling of Larry Nassar case
FBI director Christopher Wray's apology for the handling of the Larry Nassar investigation doesn't go far enough.Full Article
Simone Biles told the US Senate Judiciary Committee that USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to act..
Lawmakers have been critical of how the FBI mishandled the investigation of Larry Nassar. Several prominent gymnasts abused by..