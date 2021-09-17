Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Published
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.Full Article
Published
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.Full Article
The day also saw 1,199 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,12,633. Bengaluru Urban topped..
According to Union health ministry data, India has reported a single-day rise of 30,570 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country..