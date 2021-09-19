Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cozy up for movie date night with kids
Bennifer 2.0 took a pause from their high-fashion, glamorous outings to chill out in jeans at an outdoor screening of “School of Rock” in LA.Full Article
Ben Affleck and Jennnifer Lopez put on a loving display while out on a movie date with their kids over the weekend.
It's officially cardigan season.