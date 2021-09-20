NYC Public Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Tests On Students

Watch VideoNew York City will begin conducting weekly, random COVID-19 tests of unvaccinated students in the nation’s largest school district in an attempt to more quickly spot outbreaks in classrooms.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday, and said the changes followed U.S. Centers for Disease...
Watch VideoNew York City will begin conducting weekly, random COVID-19 tests of unvaccinated students in the nation’s largest school district in an attempt to more quickly spot outbreaks in classrooms.