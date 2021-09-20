Texas doctor who says he performed abortion sued in first known challenge under new law
Published
A San Antonio doctor who wrote a Washington Post op-ed claiming that he had violated Texas' six-week abortion ban now faces a lawsuit...Full Article
Published
A San Antonio doctor who wrote a Washington Post op-ed claiming that he had violated Texas' six-week abortion ban now faces a lawsuit...Full Article
A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people seeking to test..
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) / Michael Candelori/Shutterstock
Washington D.C., Sep 20, 2021 / 14:49 pm..