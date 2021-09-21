Teen pleads guilty in 2019 fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors
Luchiano Lewis, 16, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, will be sentenced Oct. 14, officials said.Full Article
Morningside Park
Tessa Majors was killed in Morningside Park during a botched mugging. [ more › ]
Luchiano Lewis, who was 14 at the time, was charged as an adult.
Ms. Majors, a Barnard College student, was stabbed to death in 2019, in a killing that convulsed New York City. One of her killers..