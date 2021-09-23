Gabby Petito's death: Were police fed a 'red herring' in the search for Brian Laundrie?

Gabby Petito's death: Were police fed a 'red herring' in the search for Brian Laundrie?

New Zealand Herald

Published

With underwater dive teams called in to join the search in Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a week, experts fear police may have fallen for a "red herring".The search for the 23-year-old,...

Full Article