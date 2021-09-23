U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Quits Over Deportations Of Haitian Refugees
Published
Career diplomat Daniel Foote called the Biden administration's approach "inhumane" and "counterproductive" in his resignation letter.Full Article
Published
Career diplomat Daniel Foote called the Biden administration's approach "inhumane" and "counterproductive" in his resignation letter.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of..