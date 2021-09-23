January 6 committee issues first subpoenas for witness testimony to four Trump loyalists
Published
The select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol issued its first round of subpoenas Thursday, targeting close...Full Article
Published
The select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol issued its first round of subpoenas Thursday, targeting close...Full Article
Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California and member of the January 6th committee, tells CNN’s Pamela Brown that if..