GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win
Published
An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa...Full Article
Published
An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa...Full Article
Donald Trump’s effort to destroy confidence in US elections suffered a serious setback after a draft of the sham review ordered..
The much criticized review showed much the same results as in November, with 99 more Biden votes and 261 fewer Trump ones.