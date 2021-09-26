Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' is now the highest-grossing domestic release of 2021
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is now the highest-grossing domestic release of 2021.Full Article
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on top again! The Marvel superhero film once again ruled at No. 1 at the domestic box..