Thousands of British petrol stations ran dry on Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers.The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost...Full Article
UK petrol stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a..
SeattlePI.com
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a..
Upworthy