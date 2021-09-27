Rami Malek 'dropped lines' acting opposite Daniel Craig as James Bond
Published
In "No Time To Die" — Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond — Rami Malek plays the supervillain, Safin.Full Article
Published
In "No Time To Die" — Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond — Rami Malek plays the supervillain, Safin.Full Article
Check out the official "New Agents"featurette for the James Bond spy action movie No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga...
Saturday Night Live is back, baby.
The enduring NBC sketch comedy series is set to kick off Season 47 on Oct. 2. The..