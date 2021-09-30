After knife attack, New Zealand criminalizes terror plotting
New Zealand politicians on Thursday passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a…Full Article
A law passed Thursday makes planning a terrorist attack a crime, addressing a legal loophole weeks after an ISIS sympathizer..