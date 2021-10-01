Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19, the court said on Friday.Full Article
Justice Brett Kavanaugh got a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday after a "routine" test per the court's "regular testing..
