The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported.The accident...Full Article
Muhammad cartoonist Lars Vilks reportedly dead in car crash
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
Jerusalem Post
Since the publication of the cartoons, Vilks had been living under round-the-clock police guard following threats against his life.
-
Swedish artist who lived under police protection after drawing Prophet Muhammad dies in crash
euronews
-
Prophet Mohammed cartoonist Lars Vilks dies in car crash
IndiaTimes
-
Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
SeattlePI.com
-
Lars Vilks: Muhammad cartoonist reportedly killed in car accident
BBC News