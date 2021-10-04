Watch VideoCrews on the water and on shore worked feverishly Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or...Full Article
Crews Race To Limit Damage From Major California Oil Spill
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Major oil spill sends 500,000 litres into the sea, closes Huntington Beach
New Zealand Herald
One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches while crews scrambled on Sunday to..