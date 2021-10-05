DEA agent killed in shooting on Amtrak train in Arizona
Officials said that it all started with a confrontation on the train between two DEA agents and a suspect.Full Article
A DEA agent was shot and killed in Tucson at an Amtrak train station Monday.
During a press conference Monday, officials confirmed a DEA agent was killed and 2 law enforcement officials were hurt in Tucson..