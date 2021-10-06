Gang rapist Mohammed Skaf has left prison after serving 21 years behind bars for his role in Sydney's infamous Skaf gang rape rampage just before the 2000 Olympics.With older brother Bilal leading the notorious Skaf rape gang, Mohammed...Full Article
Sydney's gang rapist Mohammed Skaf walks from prison after 21 years
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sins of the brothers: How Skaf rapists shocking acts continued behind bars
New Zealand Herald
As Mohammed Skaf prepares to walk out of prison 21 years after the despicable gang rapes of the gang that bears his name, he and..
Mohammed Skaf's new life in the suburbs after 21 years in prison
New Zealand Herald
Gang rapist Mohammed Skaf released from prison
Brisbane Times