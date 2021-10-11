125th Running Of The Boston Marathon Is Underway

Watch VideoDespite making a wrong turn in the final mile, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race at the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing the slightly detoured course in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 11 seconds — just seven seconds off his record pace.
Hug, who has raced Boston eight times and has...
