Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season after shoulder surgery
The Steelers looked like a team in the middle of turning things around on Sunday. But Pittsburgh’s offense will have to go the rest of...Full Article
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster's season is over following shoulder surgery, according to NFL Network.