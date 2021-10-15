China launches 3 astronauts on 6-month space station mission
Published
China on Saturday sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpostFull Article
Published
China on Saturday sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpostFull Article
Watch VideoChina on Saturday sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves..
China has launched a three-person crew aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft for a six-month mission aimed at expanding construction of..