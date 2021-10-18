Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National Archives
Published
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National Archives - POLITICO * Magazine, * Pro, * E&E News, Legal Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National...Full Article
Published
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National Archives - POLITICO * Magazine, * Pro, * E&E News, Legal Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National...Full Article
The president has decided the investigation
Watch VideoA congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt..
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges..