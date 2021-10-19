Commuters held up phones as woman was raped on Philadelphia train, police say
Published
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple...Full Article
Published
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple...Full Article
US police say a man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40..
Upper Darby Police superintendent Tim Bernhardt provides an update on a man arrested for assaulting a woman on a SEPTA train in..