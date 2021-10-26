Japan's Princess Mako finally marries commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro
Published
She will lose her royal status and has declined a $1.3m payment for leaving the family.Full Article
Published
She will lose her royal status and has declined a $1.3m payment for leaving the family.Full Article
Japan's Princess Mako has finally tied the knot with her boyfriend who is a commoner therefore losing her royal status. The wedding..
Japan's Princess Mako married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday and gave up royal title, ending a dramatic four-year..