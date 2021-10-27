Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk dunked on LeBron James
Published
Lakers superstar LeBron James criticized the ending of Netflix's hit series “Squid Game.” And “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is...Full Article
Published
Lakers superstar LeBron James criticized the ending of Netflix's hit series “Squid Game.” And “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is...Full Article
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hit back at LeBron James after the Lakers star criticized the series ending.
Success doesn't necessarily mean you’ve hit the jackpot, at least that’s the case for the “Squid Game” creator, who said..