Joe Biden's Vatican Meeting With Pope Francis Runs Into Overtime
Published
The world's two most prominent Roman Catholics held highly personal discussions for about 75 minutes.Full Article
Published
The world's two most prominent Roman Catholics held highly personal discussions for about 75 minutes.Full Article
President Biden, the United States’ second Catholic president, met Pope Francis at the Vatican. They were expected to discuss..
US President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday for a meeting with Pope Francis. (Oct. 29)