U.S. Traffic Deaths Rise 18% In First Half Of 2021

Watch VideoThe number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.
The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation...
Watch VideoThe number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.