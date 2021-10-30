Alec Baldwin shooting: Actor speaks out about fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin shooting: Actor speaks out about fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

New Zealand Herald

Published

Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken out about the accidental shooting on the set of his new film that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying she was his "friend" and asking paparazzi to leave his family alone.Baldwin discharged...

Full Article