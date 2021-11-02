Kabul Hospital Attack Leaves At Least 3 Dead, 16 Wounded

Watch VideoSix attackers set off an explosion at the entrance of a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday and tried to enter the facility, but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, an official with the Taliban-run Defense Ministry said.
At least three people were killed and 16 were wounded in the attack on...
