Kabul Hospital Attack Leaves At Least 3 Dead, 16 Wounded

Kabul Hospital Attack Leaves At Least 3 Dead, 16 Wounded

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSix attackers set off an explosion at the entrance of a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday and tried to enter the facility, but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, an official with the Taliban-run Defense Ministry said.

At least three people were killed and 16 were wounded in the attack on...

Full Article