ISIS Attack On Kabul Hospital Leaves 7 Dead, 16 Wounded

Watch VideoISIS militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen ISIS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
Among those killed were three women,...
