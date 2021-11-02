Four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive, man in custody

Four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive, man in custody

New Zealand Herald

Published

Four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well".Police smashed their way into a house and found the girl. Cleo was found at a house in Carnarvon in Western Australia. Read More Cleo Smith disappearance:...

Full Article