Australia police charge man in Cleo Smith abduction
Published
A day earlier, police announced that the four-year-old girl Cleo had been found "alive and well," prompting nationwide relief.Full Article
Published
A day earlier, police announced that the four-year-old girl Cleo had been found "alive and well," prompting nationwide relief.Full Article
A man has been charged over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia.Cleo was allegedly taken from..
A 36-year-old man arrested Wednesday in connection with the apparent abduction of 4-year-old Cleo Smith was taken to hospital after..