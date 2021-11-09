Cleo Smith abduction: Australian police investigate 'if anyone else involved'
The four-year-old Australian girl was found in a locked house last week after vanishing for 18 days.Full Article
The legal action came as the Australian authorities continued to address questions about how the police had been able to find Cleo..
Investigations into the suspected abduction of Cleo Smith are continuing after the four-year-old was dramatically rescued by West..
Superintendent Rod Wilde said police were trying to understand how Cleo could have been taken from the family’s tent without..