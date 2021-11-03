Prosecutors Show Rittenhouse Trial Jurors Video Of Protests

Watch VideoThe jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down.
Someone is heard yelling “F--- you!,”...
