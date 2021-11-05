Greta Thunberg joins thousands in Glasgow to march for climate justice
Published
Follow CNBC's live updates from the COP26 summit, where world leaders are working to accelerate action on climate change.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display..
Thousands have gathered in Kelvingrove Park in the west end of the city, where the march begins to George Square.