An oil tanker truck has exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.The explosion...Full Article
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
euronews (in English)
An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large..
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
euronews
-
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
SeattlePI.com
-
At least 98 killed after oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Sierra Leone: Scores Dead in Oil Tanker Explosion At Gas Station
allAfrica.com
[DW] The explosion, in the capital, Freetown, happened as large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel. The tanker was earlier..