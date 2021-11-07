Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as friends and loved ones mourned the victims and a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles took shape at the site.Authorities...Full Article
Astroworld festival tragedy: Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Denver Post
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as..
-
EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people
SeattlePI.com
-
Apple Music-streamed Astroworld crowd crush kills 8
AppleInsider