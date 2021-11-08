Watch VideoFormer President Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking...Full Article
Former President Obama Hits Russia, China At U.N. Climate Conference
