Kenosha shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse

Kenosha shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse

New Zealand Herald

Published

A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse when the young man shot him.Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and...

Full Article