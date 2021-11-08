A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse when the young man shot him.Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and...Full Article
Kenosha shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Witness: Shooting Victim Lunged Toward Rittenhouse's Rifle
Newsy
Watch VideoThe first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward..