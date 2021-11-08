Migrants Aided By Belarus Try To Storm Border Into Poland

Watch VideoHundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for months.
Poland's interior ministry said it...
