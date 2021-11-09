Malala Yousafzai announces marriage to partner Asser Malik
Published
Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize, took to social media to announce her marriage to partner Asser Malik.
#assermalik #nobel
Published
Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize, took to social media to announce her marriage to partner Asser Malik.
#assermalik #nobel
Malala Yousafzai has a big reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the girls' education advocate and Nobel Peace Prize winner..