P.S.G. Soccer Player Aminata Diallo Released Without Charges
Published
Aminata Diallo was arrested and questioned by the police after her teammate was pulled from a car that Diallo was driving and beaten by masked men.
#diallo #teammate
Published
Aminata Diallo was arrested and questioned by the police after her teammate was pulled from a car that Diallo was driving and beaten by masked men.
#diallo #teammate
Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on a..
In an incident that's drawing comparisons to Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, the Paris Saint-Germain player allegedly arranged..