Trump Ally Steve Bannon Surrenders To Authorities On Contempt Charges

Watch VideoSteve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in...
Watch VideoSteve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.