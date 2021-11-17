House to vote on censure of Paul Gosar after he posted edited anime video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez
Published
The resolution would also strip Gosar of his post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
#animevideo #paulgosar #ocasiocortez
Published
The resolution would also strip Gosar of his post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
#animevideo #paulgosar #ocasiocortez
The Democratic-led House is expected to formally rebuke the Arizona Republican, meting out a rarely used punishment for the first..
Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) will be officially facing a House censure vote on Wednesday, following the outcry over his bonkers..