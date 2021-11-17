House to vote on censure of Paul Gosar after he posted edited anime video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez

House to vote on censure of Paul Gosar after he posted edited anime video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez

Upworthy

Published

The resolution would also strip Gosar of his post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

#animevideo #paulgosar #ocasiocortez

Full Article