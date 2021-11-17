QAnon shaman’ Jacob Chansley is sentenced to 41 months in prison
Prosecutors had urged the judge to sentence him to more time for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.