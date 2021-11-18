WTA questions email allegedly from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai
Peng disappeared after she accused a top Chinese government official of sexual assault.
The boss of women's tennis has cast doubt on an email posted on China's media purportedly from tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it..
Peng Shuai hasn't been seen in public since she made the claims about a former top official in the Chinese Communist Party, NBC..