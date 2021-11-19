Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Mixed reactions outside Kenosha courthouse
The jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts. Follow our live coverage here.
The jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts. Follow our live coverage here.
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will enter a fourth day of deliberations as it attempts to reach a verdict on five charges..
Kyle Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last..