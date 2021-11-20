Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, most since September
Quebec's health ministry reported Saturday that 815 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 483 who were not fully vaccinated.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore..
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain..